Indonesia reports 3,922 new COVID-19 cases, 170 new deaths

JAKARTA, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :-- The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,922 in the past 24 hours to 1,713,684, with the death toll adding by 170 to 47,012, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 4,360 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,568,277.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 809 new confirmed cases, West Java 492, Riau Islands 454, West Sumatra 322 and East Java 230.

No new cases were detected in two provinces, which were North Sulawesi and Gorontalo.