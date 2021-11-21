Indonesia reports 393 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

UrduPoint.com

JAKARTA, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 393 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,253,098, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 14 to 143,728, while 379 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,101,216.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 134.02 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 88.76 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia has so far administered over 223.98 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country

