Indonesia Reports 39,532 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,635 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

JAKARTA, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Indonesian Health Ministry on Friday reported that the COVID-19 cases across the country rose by 39,532 within the past 24 hours to 3,607,863 with the death toll adding by 1,635 to 104,010.

Additional 48,832 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 2,996,478, according to the ministry.

The Indonesian government is currently implementing a multi-tiered community activity restriction, known locally as PPKM, aiming to reduce the number of daily cases as the highly transmissible Delta variant is spreading rapidly in some regions.

As of Friday, at least 22.89 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, and the number of those who had been injected with the first dose reached 49.39 million, the Health Ministry reported.

Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people.

