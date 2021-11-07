Indonesia reports 401 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

JAKARTA, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:Indonesia confirmed 401 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its tally of infections to 4,247,721, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 15 to 143,534, while 622 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,093,208.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 124.15 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 78.11 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia, with a population of more than 270 million, has so far administered over 203.43 million doses, including the third booster jab.