Indonesia reports 4,173 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97 new deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,173 within one day to 452,291, with the death toll adding by 97 to 14,933, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 3,102 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of recovered patients to 382,084.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 831 new cases, West Java 733, Central Java 608, East Java 270 and East Kalimantan 235.

No more new positive cases were found in North Maluku province.