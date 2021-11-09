UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 434 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 21 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Indonesia reports 434 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

JAKARTA, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 434 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally of infections to 4,248,843, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll in the country rose by 21 to 143,578, while 585 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,095,663.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 126.45 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 80.07 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 207.69 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

Related Topics

China Indonesia Government Million

Recent Stories

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pak ..

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Careem appoints the new marketing director in Paki ..

Careem appoints the new marketing director in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan for insuring vaccination of al ..

Commissioner Mardan for insuring vaccination of all students

7 minutes ago
 Four Newborns Died in Hospital Fire in India - Off ..

Four Newborns Died in Hospital Fire in India - Official

7 minutes ago
 Poland Gains Points in Ties With EU Amid Refugee I ..

Poland Gains Points in Ties With EU Amid Refugee Influx at Border With Belarus - ..

7 minutes ago
 Kite seller arrested; 75 kites recovered

Kite seller arrested; 75 kites recovered

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.