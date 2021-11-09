Indonesia reports 434 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

JAKARTA, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Tuesday confirmed 434 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally of infections to 4,248,843, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll in the country rose by 21 to 143,578, while 585 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,095,663.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 126.45 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 80.07 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 207.69 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.