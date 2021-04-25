Indonesia reports 4,402 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 94 new deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,402 within one day to 1,641,194, with the death toll adding by 94 to 44,594, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 3,804 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,496,126.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 896 new cases, West Java 683, Riau 404, Bangka Belitung 263 and Central Java 247.

No new positive cases were reported in Gorontalo province in the past day.