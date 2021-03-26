UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 4,982 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 85 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Indonesia reports 4,982 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 85 new deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :) -- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,982 within one day to 1,487,541, with the death toll adding by 85 to 40,166, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 5,679 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,322,878.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,381 new cases, West Java 855, East Java 340, Central Java 262 and East Kalimantan 252.

No new positive cases were found in West Sulawesi province.

