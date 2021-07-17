UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 51,952 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 1,092 New Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Indonesia reports 51,952 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,092 new deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 51,952 within one day to 2,832,755, with the death toll adding by 1,092 to 72,489, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 27,903 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,232,394.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has decided to extend the emergency public activity restrictions, known locally as PPKM Darurat, to July 31 amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 transmissions, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy said on Friday as reported by state-news agency Antara.

The emergency restrictions initially imposed on the country's most populated island of Java and the resort island of Bali were set to end on July 20. The policy was later expanded to 15 regions outside the two islands as surges in new COVID-19 cases were found in those regions.

Related Topics

Indonesia Joko Widodo July From

Recent Stories

France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

2 minutes ago

Pak Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

2 minutes ago

Five polling stations set up in sargodha for AJK e ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing 2022 pin trading center launched

2 minutes ago

Police arrest drug peddler with marijuana in HYDER ..

2 minutes ago

Rain wind thundershower likely in Punjab, KP,GB: M ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.