Indonesia reports 51,952 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,092 new deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 51,952 within one day to 2,832,755, with the death toll adding by 1,092 to 72,489, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 27,903 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,232,394.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has decided to extend the emergency public activity restrictions, known locally as PPKM Darurat, to July 31 amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 transmissions, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy said on Friday as reported by state-news agency Antara.

The emergency restrictions initially imposed on the country's most populated island of Java and the resort island of Bali were set to end on July 20. The policy was later expanded to 15 regions outside the two islands as surges in new COVID-19 cases were found in those regions.