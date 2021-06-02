UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 5,246 New COVID-19 Cases, 185 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Indonesia reports 5,246 new COVID-19 cases, 185 new deaths

JAKARTA, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,246 within one day to 1,831,773, with the death toll adding by 185 to 50,908, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 6,022 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,680,501.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 930 new cases, Central Java 739, Riau 615, Jakarta 601 and Riau Islands 351.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

Jameela Al Qasimi calls to support orphan project ..

32 minutes ago

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Rabat and Phuket

32 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relat ..

52 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds webinar on ..

54 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to appoint D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.