Indonesia reports 5,285 new COVID-19 cases, 212 more deaths

JAKARTA, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,285 within one day to 1,691,658, with the death toll adding by 212 to 46,349, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 5,943 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,547,092.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 995 new cases, Jakarta 845, Riau 570, Central Java 530 and East Java 271.