UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 5,285 New COVID-19 Cases, 212 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Indonesia reports 5,285 new COVID-19 cases, 212 more deaths

JAKARTA, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,285 within one day to 1,691,658, with the death toll adding by 212 to 46,349, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 5,943 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,547,092.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 995 new cases, Jakarta 845, Riau 570, Central Java 530 and East Java 271.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

7 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

17 minutes ago

TECNO marks new sales records with the new Spark 7 ..

33 minutes ago

ICC nominates Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for ‘Play ..

35 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 minutes ago

21 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.