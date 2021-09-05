UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 5,403 New COVID-19 Cases, 392 More Deaths

JAKARTA, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,403 within one day to 4,129,020, with the death toll adding by 392 to 135,861, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 10,191 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,837,640.

To date, at least 38.22 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 66.78 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.26 million people.

