Indonesia reports 5,589 new COVID-19 cases, 147 more deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,589 within one day to 1,425,044, with the death toll adding by 147 to 38,573, the health ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 6,830 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,249,947.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,555 new cases, West Java 1,334, Central Java 700, Banten 290 and East Java 257.

No new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely Aceh and West Kalimantan.