UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 5,589 New COVID-19 Cases, 147 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Indonesia reports 5,589 new COVID-19 cases, 147 more deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,589 within one day to 1,425,044, with the death toll adding by 147 to 38,573, the health ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 6,830 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,249,947.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,555 new cases, West Java 1,334, Central Java 700, Banten 290 and East Java 257.

No new positive cases were found in two provinces, namely Aceh and West Kalimantan.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

DP World JV completes first 10,000 container moves ..

1 minute ago

No fee increase at Dubai schools for 2021-22 acade ..

16 minutes ago

CBUAE’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme marks o ..

46 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed Al Hashemi of Majid Al Futtaim named World ..

1 hour ago

DMCC welcomes ‘The Place Business Centre’ to i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.