Indonesia Reports 6,142 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 196 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Indonesia reports 6,142 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 196 new deaths

JAKARTA, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,142 within one day to 1,517,854, with the death toll adding by 196 to 41,054, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 7,248 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,355,578.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

