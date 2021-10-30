UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 620 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 27 More Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Indonesia reports 620 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

JAKARTA, Oct. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Saturday confirmed 620 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,243,835, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 27 to 143,388, while 698 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,088,138.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 119.15 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 73.29 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 193.57 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

Related Topics

China Indonesia From Government Million

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circum ..

Public Prosecution explains penalties of IP circumvention with intention of comm ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;The Other Side of Silence&#039; exhibition

11 minutes ago
 President of Mauritania receives Shakhbout bin Nah ..

President of Mauritania receives Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits &#039;Luminous Letters&#039; ..

Sharjah Ruler visits &#039;Luminous Letters&#039; art exhibition

11 minutes ago
 In connection with the celebration of Eid-e-Milad ..

In connection with the celebration of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (PBUH), the Arts Counc ..

11 minutes ago
 130 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

130 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.