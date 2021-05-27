Indonesia reports 6,278 new COVID-19 cases, 136 more deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 6,278 in the past 24 hours to 1,797,499, with the death toll adding by 136 to 49,907, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 3,924 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 1,649,187 in the Southeast Asian country.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,370 new confirmed cases, Jakarta 940, Riau 810, Central Java 694 and Riau Islands 411.

No new cases were detected in three provinces, namely West Sulawesi, North Maluku and Papua.