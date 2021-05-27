UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 6,278 New COVID-19 Cases, 136 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Indonesia reports 6,278 new COVID-19 cases, 136 more deaths

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 6,278 in the past 24 hours to 1,797,499, with the death toll adding by 136 to 49,907, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 3,924 more recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 1,649,187 in the Southeast Asian country.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,370 new confirmed cases, Jakarta 940, Riau 810, Central Java 694 and Riau Islands 411.

No new cases were detected in three provinces, namely West Sulawesi, North Maluku and Papua.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New policy parameters on cards to ensure revival o ..

11 minutes ago

Sterm action to be taken against disruptors of pea ..

11 minutes ago

Swati vows to take railways out of losses

11 minutes ago

20 pc area to be fixed under New Pakistan Housing ..

12 minutes ago

Mathews, Karunaratne could make Sri Lanka return: ..

12 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.