Indonesia Reports 6,486 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 201 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Indonesia reports 6,486 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 201 new deaths

JAKARTA, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,486 within one day to 1,843,612, with the death toll adding by 201 to 51,296, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 5,950 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,697,543.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 952 new cases, Jakarta 906, Central Java 887, Riau 593 and West Sumatra 306.

No new cases were detected in Papua province.

