Indonesia Reports 6,689 More COVID-19 Cases, 124 New Deaths

Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Indonesia reports 6,689 more COVID-19 cases, 124 new deaths

JAKARTA, Dec. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,689 within one day to 650,197, with the death toll adding by 124 to 19,514, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 5,016 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 531,995.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,587 new cases, West Java 987, East Java 819, South Sulawesi 531 and Central Java 354.

No more new positive cases were found in Maluku province.

