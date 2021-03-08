Indonesia reports 6,894 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 281 new deaths

JAKARTA, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,894 within one day to 1,386,556, with the death toll adding by 281 to 37,547, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 8,725 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,203,381.

Within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,783 new cases, West Java 1,739, Central Java 871, Banten 591 and East Java 328. No more new positive cases were found in two provinces during the past day, namely West Kalimantan and Gorontalo.