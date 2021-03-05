UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 6,971 Newly Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

JAKARTA, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,971 within one day to 1,368,069, with the death toll adding by 129 to 37,026, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 6,331 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,182,687.

The virus has spread to the country's all 34 provinces.Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,786 new cases, Jakarta 1,159, Central Java 949, Banten 515 and East Java

