Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Indonesia reports 7,427 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 551 more deaths

JAKARTA, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,427 within one day to 4,073,831, with the death toll adding by 551 to 131,923, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 16,468 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,724,318.

To date, at least 34.85 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 61.65 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added.

Indonesia is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people across the country.

