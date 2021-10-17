UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reports 747 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 19 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

JAKARTA, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 747 within one day to 4,234,758, with the death toll adding by 19 to 142,952, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 1,086 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,073,418.

To date, at least 107.50 million people in Indonesia have taken their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 62.73 million have been fully vaccinated, and some 1.07 million Indonesians have received their third doses, the ministry added.

