UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports 7,903 Newly-confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 251 New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

Indonesia reports 7,903 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 251 new deaths

JAKARTA, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 7,903 within one day to 727,122, with the death toll adding by 251 to 21,703, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 6,805 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 596,783.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,056 new cases, West Java 1,329, Central Java 1,056, East Java 789 and South Sulawesi 568.

Related Topics

Jakarta Indonesia All From

Recent Stories

New Year holiday for private sector announced

15 minutes ago

5.7-magnitude quake hits off coast of Oregon -- US ..

3 minutes ago

USFK starts COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare wo ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin on New Foreign Agents Law: Too Early to Di ..

3 minutes ago

More England Covid patients in hospital than at Ap ..

3 minutes ago

Airstrikes kills 4 militants in southern Afghanist ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.