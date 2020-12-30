UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Reports 8,002 New COVID-19 Cases, 241 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

JAKARTA, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,002 in the past 24 hours to 735,124, with the death toll adding by 241 to 21,944, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 6,958 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 603,741.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,053 new cases, West Java 1,233, Central Java 951, East Java 896 and South Sulawesi 538.

No new coronavirus infections were reported in Maluku province in the past day.

