Indonesia Reports 9,039 New COVID-19 Cases, 181 New Deaths

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 9,039 in the past 24 hours to 1,252,685, with the death toll adding by 181 to 33,969, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 10,546 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the corona-virus epidemic to 1,058,222.

The novel corona-virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 4,420 new confirmed cases, Central Java 676, East Java 559, East Kalimantan 518 and Jakarta 373.

