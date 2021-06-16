UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Spike Since Late February

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 spike since late February

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Wednesday recorded 9,944 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike since Feb. 22 and bringing the total tally to 1,937,652, the Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19 related death toll added by 196 to 53,476, the ministry reported.

An additional 6,229 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,763,870.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 2,599 new confirmed cases, Jakarta 2,376, Central Java 1,251, East Java 702 and Yogyakarta 534.

No new cases were detected in North Sulawesi province.

Related Topics

Yogyakarta Jakarta Indonesia All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Objectionable’ video of religious cleric goes ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces ‘Sports Summer’ ..

16 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 647 new COVID-19 cases

17 minutes ago

RPT - Italy's Spallanzani Institute Says EU Under ..

18 minutes ago

Uzbekistan to introduce more competitiveness into ..

18 minutes ago

Biden taps Pakistan-origin Big Tech critic to head ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.