Indonesia reports highest daily COVID-19 spike since late February

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Wednesday recorded 9,944 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike since Feb. 22 and bringing the total tally to 1,937,652, the Health Ministry said.

The COVID-19 related death toll added by 196 to 53,476, the ministry reported.

An additional 6,229 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 1,763,870.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 2,599 new confirmed cases, Jakarta 2,376, Central Java 1,251, East Java 702 and Yogyakarta 534.

No new cases were detected in North Sulawesi province.