Indonesia Reports Record 1,040 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

Wed 07th July 2021

Jakarta, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Wednesday reported a daily record of 1,040 coronavirus deaths while fresh infections topped 34,000 as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with its deadliest Covid-19 wave since the pandemic began.

The official death toll spiked from 728 virus fatalities on Tuesday, while new cases shot up to 34,379 from 31,189 cases a day earlier, the health ministry said.

