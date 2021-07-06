Indonesia reports record 728 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Jakarta, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Tuesday reported a daily record of 728 coronavirus deaths while fresh infections topped 31,000 as the Southeast Asian nation grapples with its deadliest Covid-19 wave since the pandemic began.

The official death toll spiked from 558 virus fatalities on Monday, while new cases shot up to 31,189 from 29,745 cases a day earlier, the health ministry said.