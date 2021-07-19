Indonesia reports record COVID-19 daily deaths of over 1,338

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Indonesia on Monday recorded 34,257 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,338 deaths in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

This has been the highest daily number of fatalities the country ever reported since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Based on the latest data, the total of coronavirus cases in the Southeast Asian country reported by the government is now at 2,911,733, while the COVID-19-related death toll has increased to 74,920.

Additional 32,217 recovered patients were reportedly discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the archipelago to 2,293,875.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces and the more transmissible virus Delta variant has contributed to the surges in COVID-19 cases in some of the country's regions.

The Southeast Asian nation is accelerating its massive vaccination program while maintaining emergency public activity restrictions amid its deteriorating second COVID-19 wave.

On Monday, the country received more shipments of China's Sinopharm vaccine.