Indonesia Rescuers Detect Signal From Downed Plane In Java Sea

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Indonesian rescuers said Sunday they had detected a signal from a Boeing passenger plane that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff with 62 people on board.

A military vessel "has found the signal from (Sriwijaya Air) SJ182" and divers had recovered parts of the plane from around 23 metres (75 feet) below the water's surface, the transport ministry said in a statement, citing Indonesia's military chief Hadi Tjahjanto.

The ministry did not specify if the signal was detected from the downed plane's black box.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

