Indonesia Says Located Black Box Recorders From Crashed Plane

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 04:50 PM

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Authorities have pinpointed the location of two black boxes from a crashed Indonesian jet, they said Sunday, referring to cockpit voice and flight data recorders that could be crucial to understanding what happened to the aircraft, which had 62 people aboard.

"We have located the position of the black boxes, both of them," said Soerjanto Tjahjanto, head of Indonesia's transport safety agency.

"Divers will start looking for them now and hopefully it won't be long before we get them."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

