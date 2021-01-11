UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Says Located Black Box Recorders From Crashed Plane

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Indonesia says located black box recorders from crashed plane

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Body parts, twisted wreckage and clothing were plucked from waters off the Indonesian capital Sunday after a passenger jet with 62 people aboard crashed shortly after take-off a day earlier.

Authorities have yet to say why the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 went into a steep dive about four minutes after it left Soekarno-Hatta international airport on Saturday afternoon.

But, on Sunday, they said that they had pinpointed the location of its black boxes -- cockpit voice and flight data recorders -- that could be key to explaining why the plane slammed into the Java Sea off the sprawling city's coast.

"Divers will start looking for them now and hopefully it won't be long before we get them," said the head of Indonesia's transport safety agency, Soerjanto Tjahjono.

The search and rescue agency said it had collected body bags filled with human remains, as well as debris from the wreckage, in waters about 23 metres (75 feet) deep.

Passengers Ihsan Adhlan Hakim and his new bride Putri were headed to Pontianak, the city on Indonesia's section of Borneo island which had been flight SJ182's destination, about 90 minutes away.

"He called me to say that the flight was delayed due to bad weather," Hakim's brother Arwin said from Pontianak, where a wedding celebration had been planned.

"That was the last time I had contact with him."

