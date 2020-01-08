UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Sets Three-gold Target In 2024 Olympics

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

Indonesia sets three-gold target in 2024 Olympics

JAKARTA, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Indonesia has targeted to secure at least three gold medals during the forthcoming 2024 Olympics in France, a senior official has said.

The gold medals were expected to be obtained from badminton and weightlifting, said Woro Srihastuti, Director for Women, Children, Youth and Sports of the National Development Planning Ministry.

"Two gold medals are expected to be secured from badminton, one gold medal is from weightlifting, and archery is hoped to be able to contribute a medal," she said.

Indonesia prioritized ten sports branches during the biggest multi-sports event, media reported on Wednesday.

The sports branches comprise badminton, weightlifting, athletics, archery, gymnastic, swimming, wall climbing, canoeing, taekwondo and cycling, she cited.

"Four sports branches, namely, wall climbing, cycling, canoeing and taekwondo are also expected to create good achievements," Srihastuti remarked.

The official said that preparations have been carried out, particularly those for the ten prioritized sports branches ahead of the Olympics in Japan in this year.

The regional multi-sports event of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games would be made a barometer to gauge the performance of the country's athletes.

