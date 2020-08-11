UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Starts Human Trials Of China-made Virus Vaccine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Indonesia on Tuesday launched human trials of a Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine with some 1,600 volunteers slated to take part in the six-month study.

The vaccine candidate, produced by Sinovac Biotech, is among just a few in the world to enter Phase 3 clinical trials, or large-scale testing on humans -- the last step before regulatory approval.

The treatment, known as CoronaVac, is already being tested on 9,000 health workers in Brazil, the second-hardest-hit country in the coronavirus pandemic after the United States.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, has been struggling to contain its mounting virus cases, with more than 127,000 confirmed infections and over 5,700 deaths.

The governor of Indonesia's most populous province, West Java, was among 1,620 volunteersslated to take part in clinical testing, which was set to wrap up in February.

