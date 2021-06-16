Indonesia temporarily closes places of worship in 'red zones'

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Indonesia restricted congregational religious activities in red zones until they are declared safe from corona-virus, an official said on Wednesday.

Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas issued a circular that limits religious activities in places of worship in areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

"I have issued a circular, as a guide for efforts to prevent, control, and break the chain of the spread of COVID-19 in houses of worship," he said.

Socio-religious and community activities, including public recitations, gatherings and weddings in multifunction halls or places of worship in the red and orange zones have also been suspended.

COVID-19 infections in the world's fourth most populous country have been on the rise in recent weeks, and the delta variant is dominant in Jakarta and other parts of Java, according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Indonesia has so far reported more than 1.92 million corona-virus infections and 53,280 related deaths.

As many as 32 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, while 11.6 million people are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website.