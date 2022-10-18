UrduPoint.com

Indonesia To Demolish Football Stadium Where 133 Killed In Stampede: President

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Indonesia to demolish football stadium where 133 killed in stampede: president

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Indonesian football stadium where 133 people were killed in a stampede earlier this month will be torn down and rebuilt, the country's president said Tuesday.

"For Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, we will demolish and rebuild it according to FIFA standards," Joko Widodo told reporters after meeting FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

More than 40 children were among those who died after the stampede in the city of Malang, East Java on October 1, in what Infantino described as "one of the darkest days for football".

After supporters invaded the pitch at the end of a league match between Arema FC and rivals Persebaya Surabaya, police fired tear gas into packed stands, sparking a stampede.

Widodo said the stadium would be replaced with a new one, "with proper facilities that can ensure the safety of both players and supporters".

Speaking on the same day, Infantino said FIFA would help "reform and transform" Indonesian football.

"What I can guarantee to all the people of Indonesia: FIFA is here with you, FIFA is here to stay, FIFA is here to work in a very close partnership with the government, with the Asian Football Confederation and with the federation of Indonesia," he said.

The gates at the 42,000-capacity Kanjuruhan stadium, which was opened in 2004, were big enough to fit only two people at a time and some were not open on time when disaster struck, officials have said.

According to experts on Indonesian football, shaky infrastructure, mismanagement, hours-long waits to leave outdated stadiums and the potential for heated passions, have contributed to violence and stampedes that have killed scores since the 1990s.

Related Topics

Football Police Died FIFA Malang Surabaya Same Indonesia Joko Widodo October Gas All Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Nav ..

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

19 minutes ago
 Gas availability during this winter season to be b ..

Gas availability during this winter season to be better as compared to previous ..

32 minutes ago
 US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nucle ..

US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear assets’

37 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 06 Sri Lanka Vs. UAE

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in comp ..

PM Shehbaz orders for removing all hurdles in completion of Saudi projects in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeats Namibia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.