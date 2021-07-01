Indonesia to enforce emergency COVID-19 restrictions in Java, Bali

JAKARTA, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Indonesian government decided on Thursday to enforce emergency community activity restrictions from July 3 to July 20 amid surging COVID-19 cases, specifically in the islands of Java and Bali.

President Joko Widodo announced the policy, locally known as PPKM, in his statement delivered at the Merdeka Palace.

The president emphasized that the move came as a result of study and advice from ministers, health experts as well as regional heads.

According to the president, the policy is very important for the safety of the whole nation amid the current pandemic outbreak.

Stricter restrictions will be enforced on community activities, Widodo said, adding the government will mobilize all available resources, including the Indonesian military and police, government employees, doctors, and health workers to work hand in hand to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Indonesia on Wednesday recorded 21,807 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily spike and bringing the total tally to 2,178,272.