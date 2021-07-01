UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia To Impose 'emergency' Curbs To Battle Virus Surge

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Indonesia to impose 'emergency' curbs to battle virus surge

Jakarta, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Indonesia will impose "emergency" coronavirus restrictions this week to battle an alarming surge in infections, President Joko Widodo said Thursday, as the country scrambles to avoid a collapse of its overwhelmed healthcare system.

Widodo said the new restrictions, starting Friday, would last more than two weeks in the capital Jakarta and across hard-hit Java, as well as on the holiday island Bali, after infections surged to record levels.

New daily cases are topping 21,000 per day in Southeast Asia's worst-hit nation, and authorities have warned about the spread of highly infectious variants.

"This situation has forced us to take stricter steps... I have decided to impose emergency restrictions," Widodo said in a nationwide address Thursday.

Widodo, better known as Jokowi, did not give details of the measures, which would end July 20.

But a document from senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan's office said they include ordering all non-essential employees to work from home, while classes would only be held online.

Shopping malls and mosques across the Muslim-majority country would also be shuttered in a bid to bring new daily cases to below 10,000, it said.

The minister was expected to discuss the restrictions at a press briefing later Thursday.

Indonesia's government, widely accused of responding inadequately to the pandemic, has imposed restrictions in the past but not the strict lockdowns seen in other nations.

Jokowi has earlier said that limited measures were necessary to avoid tanking Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

But hospitals in Jakarta, and in West and Central Java, have been flooded with patients in recent weeks, including those infected with the highly transmissible Delta variant, which was first identified in India.

Some facilities have been forced to set up tents outside to deal with the influx and there are reports of patients being turned away from overflowing hospitals.

Indonesia's official coronavirus infection tally has risen above 2.1 million with 58,491 deaths. But the real number is believed to be much higher due to low testing rates.

The country is aiming to inoculate more than 180 million of its 270 million people by early next year, but only about five percent of the population been fully vaccinated so far.

Related Topics

India Jakarta Indonesia Joko Widodo July All From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.60 a barrel W ..

44 minutes ago

Two Intl’ flights cancel their scheduled flight ..

2 hours ago

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.