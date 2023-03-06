Indonesia to provide incentives for EV purchases

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) --:The Indonesian government will provide incentives for purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) starting March 20, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Monday.

"We hope that this policy can stimulate the market for EVs, boost the use of clean energy and decrease reliance on fossil fuels," said Pandjaitan in a press conference.

Pandjaitan stressed his optimism for this program due to the nation's population dominated by young people, and its rich reserves of nickel, the metal widely used in producing electric batteries.