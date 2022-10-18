UrduPoint.com

Indonesia To Rebuild Stadium Of Fatal Stampede Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Indonesia to rebuild stadium of fatal stampede accident

JAKARTA, Oct. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) --:Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Tuesday that the government will demolish the Kanjuruhan stadium on the island of Java where more than 130 people have died in a stampede after a league match early this month.

Thus, the arena will be built in accordance with the guidelines of the world soccer governing body FIFA, the president told reporters in Jakarta after meeting with Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president.

"We will also demolish the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, and we will rebuild it according to FIFA standards as an example of a standard stadium with good facilities, ensuring the safety of spectators, players as well as supporters," he said.

Widodo said that he and Infantino were also discussing the management of stadiums in Indonesia and standards for organizing football matches.

