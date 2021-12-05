UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Volcano Death Toll Rises To 13

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:50 AM

Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 13

Lumajang, Indonesia, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Disaster officials in Indonesia raised the death toll in the eruption of Mount Semeru to 13 on Sunday, as rescuers working through the night freed as many as 10 people from the debris.

The sudden eruption of Java's biggest mountain caught locals by surprise on Saturday, sending thousands fleeing its path of destruction and forcing hundreds of families into makeshift shelters.

It left at least 11 villages of Lumajang district coated in volcanic ash, submerging houses, smothering livestock and leaving some evacuees seeking cover in mosques.

Dramatic footage showed Semeru pumping a mushroom of ash into the sky, looming over screaming residents of a nearby village trying to escape.

"The death toll is now 13 people. Rescuers found more bodies," national disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) spokesman Abdul Muhari told AFP by phone.

As many as 10 trapped people were rescued from the surrounding areas in Lumajang, East Java province, Muhari said.

At least 57 people were injured in the eruption, of whom 41 suffered burns, the BNPB said in a press release.

The agency has sent aid to shelters, including food, tarpaulins, face masks, and body bags, it said.

Semeru's alert status has remained at its second-highest level since its previous major eruption in December 2020, which also forced thousands to flee and left villages covered.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

In late 2018, a volcano in the strait between Java and Sumatra islands erupted, causing an underwater landslide and tsunami which killed more than 400 people.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Fire Alert Indonesia December Sunday 2018 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Ai ..

UAE purchases 80 Rafale fighter jets to replace Air Force Mirage fleet: Ministry ..

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss pr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Nigeria discuss promoting cooperation

9 hours ago
 Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

Suspected jihadists fire rockets at Nigerian city

9 hours ago
 US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate ..

US State Department Says Iran Tries to Accelerate Nuclear Program to Get Edge in ..

9 hours ago
 President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, g ..

President Alvi appreciates immediate step of PM, govt on Sialkot incident

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.