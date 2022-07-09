UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Farmers Pay Price Of Foot And Mouth Outbreak Before Eid Sacrifice

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Indonesian farmers pay price of foot and mouth outbreak before Eid sacrifice

Batu, Indonesia, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Indonesian farmer Okky Pratama usually sells dozens of cattle for Eid al-Adha, making his biggest earnings around the Islamic day of sacrifice, but this year he has sold just five.

A foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has ripped through two Indonesian provinces since April, killing thousands of cows and infecting hundreds of thousands more, raising consumer fears before the July 10 festival.

Clusters of the highly infectious animal virus in East Java and Aceh provinces have rattled cattle farmers and their output during the most profitable time of year in a country with the world's biggest Muslim population.

"I am pessimistic about the sales. Regular buyers unusually did not send me any purchase inquiries," said Pratama, whose cow farm in the mountainous Batu City is situated in the hardest-hit East Java province.

"When I contacted them, they said they did not (want to) sacrifice any livestock this year because of the foot-and-mouth disease." Profits from the holiday season -- around 60 million rupiah ($4,000) -- account for 75 percent of his annual earnings, 31-year-old Pratama told AFP.

But he has so far lost two of his cattle to the disease -- which was first detected in early May.

Thirty-three others were infected but recovered after intensive care.

As of July 6, the disease had spread to 21 provinces across Indonesia and infected more than 320,000 livestock, according to official data.

Over 2,100 of them have died from the disease.

Related Topics

World Died Indonesia April May July Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

11 hours ago
 Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Ar ..

Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Artillery Systems - US Defense O ..

11 hours ago
 Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on ..

Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on foul play fears

11 hours ago
 Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination ..

Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.