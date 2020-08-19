Indonesian FM to visit China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will pay an official visit to China from Aug. 19 to 21 at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two foreign ministers will hold talks and exchange views on bilateral ties, anti-epidemic cooperation, Belt and Road cooperation, China-ASEAN ties, as well as international and regional issues of common concern, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing Wednesday.