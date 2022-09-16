Indonesian gig drivers fear hardship after fuel price hike

Jakarta, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Sitting on the side of a Jakarta road anxiously waiting for his phone to ping, driver Muhammad Ridwan says it is now barely worth hurtling through thick smog every day to ferry passengers.

A 30 percent hike in fuel prices spurred hundreds of drivers of the most popular ride-hailing apps to hold protests across Indonesia as they struggle to make ends meet.

"I sometimes don't eat a proper meal the whole day to allocate my cash for fuel. If I don't have fuel, how can I work?," asked Ridwan, a contractor for Gojek -- which alongside Singapore's Grab is among Asia's most valuable start-ups.

The drivers operate in an unregulated market and critics say the firms exploit them as "partners" or contractors, taking large cuts of their daily income.

To cut Indonesia's deficit during rising global inflation and soaring energy prices due to the war in Ukraine, President Joko Widodo slashed fuel subsidies.

It pushed the price of Petralite -- Indonesia's cheapest fuel choice -- from about 7,650 rupiah (50 cents) to 10,000 (67 cents) per litre.