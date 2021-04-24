Indonesian military says missing submarine sank

(@FahadShabbir)

Bali, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Indonesia said Saturday that a submarine that disappeared off the coast of Bali with 53 aboard had sunk, after revealing that items and components from inside the stricken vessel had been recovered.

"With authentic evidence believed to be from the KRI Nanggala, we have raised the status from submiss to subsunk," Navy chief Yudo Margono told reporters, adding that the retrieved items could not have come from another vessel.