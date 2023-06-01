UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Pilgrims Appreciate Makkah Route Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Indonesian Pilgrims appreciate Makkah route initiative

Jakarta, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Pilgrims from the Republic of Indonesia have praised the convenient and quick services of the Makkah Route Initiative, which the Saudi Ministry of the Interior implements with the participation of several government agencies, indicating that this initiative considerably shortened the lengthy procedures.

In remarks to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), a pilgrim called Mohammed Rabiae expressed his thanks and gratitude to the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince for launching this initiative.

"The initiative contributed to alleviating the burden of the long-time procedures by finalizing the procedures and handing over and receiving luggage and personal belongings in the residencies," Rabiae said, hailing the organization arranging their trip to perform this year's Hajj rituals.

The pilgrim Tetin Saadeh said, "Praise be to Allah for granting me Hajj performance this year."Saadeh highlighted the services she received during her trip, extending her thanks to everyone who helped her complete her travel procedures and harnessed all capabilities for her, aiming to facilitate her pilgrimage.

Another pilgrim named Muslem Omar indicated that Makkah Route Initiative in Indonesia has facilitated procedures for pilgrims starting from their arrival at Soekarno-Hatta Airport until boarding the plane, expressing his gratitude to the Kingdom's government for activating the initiative for the pilgrims of Indonesia.

