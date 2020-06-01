UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Policeman Killed In IS-claimed Attack

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Indonesian policeman killed in IS-claimed attack

Banjarmasin, Indonesia, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A sword-wielding militant killed an Indonesian policeman and critically injured another on Monday, authorities said, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

The attacker was shot dead during the early morning raid at a police post in South Daha district on Kalimantan -- Indonesia's section of Borneo island.

The militant -- identified as a 19-year-old local named Abdurrahman -- initially set a car on fire outside the police post, South Hulu Sungai police chief Dedy Eka Jaya told AFP.

"When it exploded, one of the officers came outside to check and that's when the initial attack started," Jaya said.

"One police officer was killed and the attacker also died," he added.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, has long struggled with militancy and is home to dozens of radical groups that have pledged loyalty to Islamic State's violent ideology.

IS claimed credit for the fatal attack on its website.

"One of the soldiers of the Caliphate attacked a station for the apostate Indonesian police in the Kalimantan area, which led to killing.

.. and burning a vehicle, and unto Allah is all praise," the group said.

Images from the scene showed an apparently deceased man lying on his back inside the police station.

Monday's incident happened on a public holiday that celebrates the Southeast Asian archipelago's pluralist democracy, and many past attacks have been against police and other state symbols.

In April, a couple with links to Islamic State went on trial for a failed assassination attempt on Indonesia's former chief security minister last year.

The pair were allegedly members Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an IS-linked extremist group responsible for a string of attacks, including suicide bombings at churches in Indonesia's second-biggest city Surabaya in 2018 that killed a dozen people.

In November, an IS-linked suicide bomber killed himself and wounded six others in a police station attack on Sumatra island.

hrl/pb/it

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire World Police Police Station Democracy Vehicle Car Died Suicide Surabaya Man Indonesia April November 2018 Post All From Asia

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

16 minutes ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

31 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

1 hour ago

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

1 hour ago

PM urges nation to follow SOPs for gradually openi ..

2 hours ago

No area is Corona free: Summary presented to Punja ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.