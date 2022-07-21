- Home
Indonesian President To Visit China
Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 01:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) APP):At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia will visit China from July 25 to 26, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.
