(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JAKARTA, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the COVID-19 vaccine shot developed by China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.

The president, widely known as Jokowi, is the first Indonesian vaccinated to show that the vaccine is safe.