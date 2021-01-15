UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesian Rescue Team Extends Search For Victims, Materials Of Sriwijaya Air Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Indonesian rescue team extends search for victims, materials of Sriwijaya Air crash

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has extended the search for victims of last week's Sriwijaya Air crash as well as the aircraft's cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and other materials for another three days, the agency's chief said here on Friday.

"It was decided that the joint search and rescue (SAR) operation to search for Sriwijaya Air victims will be extended for another three days until Monday," Basarnas' chief Bagus Puruhito told reporters.

The Boeing 737-500 passenger aircraft with 62 people aboard slammed into the Java Sea on Saturday last week, minutes after take-off from Jakarta en route to Indonesian city of Pontianak in West Kalimantan province.

Basarnas' search and rescue mission coordinator Rasman M.S. said on Friday that as many as 130 divers have been deployed to search for the victims and the aircraft' materials.

The agency has also deployed 62 ships, 21 sea rider boats and jet skis as well as 13 airplanes. Rasman said that the aerial search is being expanded to coastal areas.

As many as 239 body bags containing human remains had been retrieved and 12 victims have been identified after forensic examinations in the police's hospital as of Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has retrieved data from the flight data recorder (FDR), but the search team is still looking for the aircraft's CVR.

Related Topics

Police Pontianak Jakarta Saudi Arabia Riyals From

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

12 seconds ago

Govt increases POL prices again

34 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

2 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,715 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.